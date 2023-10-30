The Ukrainian military said on Monday that it had hit a Russian air defence base on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in an attack with naval drones and missiles.
A strategically important air defence object on the west coast of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, was successfully fired upon.Media reports suggest a position near the village of Olenivka was hit by U.S. ATACMS missiles, injuring 17 soldiers and damaging five vehicles.It forced of the Black Sea Fleet had beaten off a drone attack off the coast during the night.
In another attack around midday, eight Shadow Storm cruise missiles were intercepted over Crimea, the Russian Defence Ministry said on its Telegram channel.Russia has been using Crimea as a supply base for its war against Ukraine, which it has been waging for more than 20 months.Targets of successful attacks have included an important military shipyard, several naval vessels, and the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which have all been severely damaged. headtopics.com
Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */