HEAD TOPICS

Kidnapping Replacing Armed Robbery in Nigeria, Says National Security Adviser

vanguardngrnews1 min.

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, states that kidnapping has become more prevalent than armed robbery in Nigeria due to the decrease in carrying cash. The Federal Government emphasizes the need for individuals with technological knowledge to address global challenges. Uruguay defeats Argentina in World Cup qualifiers, while Colombia secures an emotional victory over Brazil. The Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission warns against underperformance. American singer Cassie files a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Diddy for sexual abuse. A member of the House of Representatives calls for the revival of the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria.

Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Nigeria, National Security Adviser, Federal Government, Technological Knowledge, Global Challenges, Uruguay, Argentina, World Cup Qualifiers, Colombia, Brazil, Niger Delta Development Commission, Underperformance, Cassie, Diddy, Sexual Abuse, House Of Representatives, Defence Industries Association Of Nigeria

National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu says kidnapping has replaced armed robbery in Nigeria today because people no longer carry cash about.The Federal Government says the world is in greater demand for people (youth) with technological knowledge to resolve global challenges.Uruguay ended Argentina’s 14-match unbeaten streak with a 2-0 victory over the world champions in World Cup qualifiers on Thursday as Luis Diaz scored twice to fire Colombia to an emotional 2-1 win over Brazil.

The Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Abubakar Momoh, has warned the members of the commission’s Board against underperformance during their tenure.American singer Cassandra Elizabeth Ventura, better known as Cassie, has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Season Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, for ‘a decade’ of sexual abuse.A member of the House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson has called for the revival of the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN), stating that it is a task that must be don

Nigeria Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.