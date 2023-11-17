Kidnapping Replacing Armed Robbery in Nigeria, Says National Security Adviser

National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu says kidnapping has replaced armed robbery in Nigeria today because people no longer carry cash about.The Federal Government says the world is in greater demand for people (youth) with technological knowledge to resolve global challenges.Uruguay ended Argentina’s 14-match unbeaten streak with a 2-0 victory over the world champions in World Cup qualifiers on Thursday as Luis Diaz scored twice to fire Colombia to an emotional 2-1 win over Brazil.

The Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Abubakar Momoh, has warned the members of the commission’s Board against underperformance during their tenure.American singer Cassandra Elizabeth Ventura, better known as Cassie, has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Season Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, for ‘a decade’ of sexual abuse.A member of the House of Representatives, Babajimi Benson has called for the revival of the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN), stating that it is a task that must be don

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.