Kidnappers taking advantage of bad roads

Let me also say that without roads, it is difficult to enhance our agricultural revolution. This is very important. The people of this country need roads to be done for them. “Right now, the economy of our states is in jeopardy because most of our interstate movement is very difficult. I travelled from Abuja to Benin and spent 14 hours on the road, not due to the inability of the Ministry of Works but due to inappropriate funding. Some roads have lasted for 17 years, some 20 years,” he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Wike, Umahi, other ministers sing Tinubu’s “on your mandate” song during FEC meeting [VIDEO]A new video showing ministers singing President Bola Tinubu’s popular “on your mandate” song during the FEC meeting has emerged.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Supplementary Budget: Wike, Umahi, service chiefs defend allocationsPresident Bola Tinubu had sent the 2023 Supplementary Budget of N2.17 trillion to the National Assembly on Tuesday for consideration and approval.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Troops arrest gunrunners, kidnappers, rescue victimsThe Nation Newspaper Troops arrest gunrunners, kidnappers, rescue victims

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Suspected kidnappers kill traditional ruler, abduct wife, others in TarabaGunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed Alhaji Muhammadu, the traditional ruler of Garin Moddibo town of Taraba state. The gunmen also abducted the monarch’s wife, son and four other people in the town before leaving for two neighbouring villages where they kidnapped four villagers, including a nursing mother.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Army restates resolve to flush out kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo StateThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Police declare war against kidnappers, others in LagosFollowing upsurge in cases of high profile abductions in Lagos, among other violent crimes, the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police has declared full scale war against kidnappers and others perpetrating various violent crimes across the state.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕