Keystone Bank officials sentenced to 5 years imprisonment over N855m fraud

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has upheld the judgment of a State High Court which sentenced two officials of Keystone Bank, Anayo Nwosu and Olajide Oshodi, to five years imprisonment over an N855m fraud. Justice Folasade Ojo who delivered the unanimous judgment on behalf of the panel, held that the separate appeals filed by Nwosu and Oshodi against their conviction by Justice Kudirat Jose was lacking in merit.
In the judgment, the appellate court resolved the three issues formulated for determination in favour of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). On December 9, 2019, Justice Jose convicted and sentenced Nwosu and Oshodi on an amended 15-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretense brought against them by the EFCC. The judge sentenced them to 5 years imprisonment, each on counts 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, 10 and 13 of stealin
