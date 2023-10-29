Keyamo: Direct flight to Houston coming soon, Nigerian consulate to follow

Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, says Nigeria and the United States are close to resuming direct flights from Houston.

Tunde Moshood, Keyamo’s special assistant, Media and Communications, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. According to the statement, Keyamo said efforts are in top gear to attract foreign investment into the aviation industry.

“During my visit to Houston, I also took time to visit the fast-developing Aerospace of the city in Ellington,” he said.“I met Mr. Arturo Machuca, Director of Ellington Airport and Houston Spaceport, and his team who did a detailed presentation to us and conducted us around the Aerospace.“I spoke with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, and his team to advance talks regarding the resumption of direct flights from Houston to Nigeria. headtopics.com

Victims of Gunshot Act 2017: Nigerian police direct immediate nationwide enforcementThe Gunshot Act 2017 mandates all medical facilities to receive and accept victims of gunshots for immediate treatment... Read more ⮕

Keyamo woos investors for aviation sectorThe Nation Newspaper Keyamo woos investors for aviation sector Read more ⮕

8-year-old Nigerian, Tuyva Benibo, wins ‘Outstanding Animation’ in global coding contestA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Read more ⮕

Nigerian sprinter, Grace Nwokocha gets three years ban for dopingA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

10 Nigerian Navy warships conclude military exercise in Gulf of GuineaNo fewer than 10 Nigerian Navy warships have returned to base after a military exercise to checkmate criminals in the nation’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG). The warships are Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Sagbama, NNS Nwamba, NNS Ibeno, NNS Dorina, NNS Gongola, NNS Ikene, NNS Badagry, NNS Oji, NNS Ose and NNS Okpoku. Read more ⮕