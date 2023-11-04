Key Recommendations from President Tinubu's Cabinet Retreat

George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has listed key recommendations from the three-day retreat organised for members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. The retreat with the theme: “Delivering on the renewed hope agenda” held at the State House conference centre, Abuja, from November 1 to 3. Speaking on the last day of the event, Akume said the retreat witnessed deliberations by experts from diverse relevant fields.
He categorised recommendations made during the retreat into two sections: the “administrative processes of the government and policies and priorities for the Renewed Hope agenda.”“Over the last couple of days, we have had some very productive deliberations and heard from many experts across different fields,” Akume said. “Many of you have recommended a number of things, and we have a lot of work to be done. I will be highlighting a subset of some of the key recommendations.”Akume highlighted that cabinet members at the end of the retreat recommended that the government should rOther recommendations are that cabinet members should submit memos ahead of time (e.g., by EOD Wednesday) for analysis with permanent secretaries before the federal executive council (FEC) meeting. *Improve alignment of the budget for the MDAs to the president’s vision, strategic goals, and relevant key performance indicators (KPIs
