Key Events in Northern Nigeria in 2023

From the killing of a butcher for making a blasphemous comment in Sokoto State to a mistaken air strike that killed dozens of civilians in Kaduna State, the year 2023 will be remembered in northern Nigeria for several key events and developments. In June, tragedy struck when an irate mob killed a butcher, Usman Buda, in Sokoto State for allegedly making blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad.

The incident came a year after a student, Debora Samuel, was also lynched in Sokoto by fellow students for blasphemy. Early January, a group of pastoralists were loading their cattle into waiting trucks when jets belonging to the Nigerian Air Force dropped bombs and killed dozens of civilians in Kaduna State. The pastoralists had gone to Benue to pay fines for the release of cattle impounded by the Benue Livestock Guards implementing the state's Anti-Open Grazing and Ranching Law





