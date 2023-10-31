Kenya Airways Flights Disrupted As Pilots Strike Over Welfare

The Kenya Airlines Pilots Association (KALPA) said that no Kenya Airways flight flown by its members had departed Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport starting from 6:00 am (0300 GMT) on Saturday.

Kenya’s newly appointed Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen told reporters at the airport on Saturday that the strike was unwarranted and “akin to economic sabotage”.He said around 10,000 passengers had been affected by the strike, which had led to the grounding of 15 planes.“I am not saying their concerns are not valid,” he said, but added that their actions were drastic as he appealed to the “goodwill of the pilots to terminate the strike.

The pilots, who have had a particularly fraught relationship with management, are pressing for the reinstatement of contributions to a provident fund. “Kenya Airways management’s actions have left us with no other option,” Nyagah said, adding that a 14-day notice on the industrial action had ended without a solution.

