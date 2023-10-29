Kazakhstan in mourning after 36 killed at mine

Kazakhstan was in nationwide mourning Sunday after 36 people died in a fire at an ArcelorMittal mine, the worst such disaster in years which has prompted the nationalisation of the company's local affiliate.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said at 10:00 am local time (0400 GMT), “the bodies of 36 miners were found and 10 workers were still being sought”. Speaking to victims’ relatives at the Karaganda mine in the country’s centre, Tokayev called ArcelorMittal “the worst enterprise in Kazakhstan’s history in terms of cooperation with the government”.

On Sunday, flags were at half-mast to mark the day of national mourning declared by Tokayev, an AFP correspondent saw. But a lack of investment and inadequate safety standards were repeatedly criticised by the authorities, while trade unions called for tighter government control. headtopics.com

