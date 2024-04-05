Kano Governor Sets Up Panels to Probe Political Violence and Misappropriation of Public Assets

Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano , has set up two judicial panels to probe cases of political violence and misappropriation of public assets during the previous administration. Yusuf, in a statement on Thursday by Sanusi Bature, his media aide, said the panels will also look into cases of missing persons in the state, from 2015 to 2023, when Abdullahi Ganduje was the governor.The governor said the action was not politically motivated or directed at any individual.

He said the move is to fulfil the pledge made during his inauguration to prosecute persons involved in misappropriation of public funds. "Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power," the statement reads. "The disturbing cases of Political killings especially in 2023 must not be swept under the carpet, this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences

Kano Governor Judicial Panels Probe Political Violence Misappropriation Public Assets Missing Persons Abdullahi Ganduje Democracy

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kano Governor Sets Up Panels to Probe Political Violence and Misappropriation of Public AssetsAbba Yusuf, governor of Kano, has established two judicial panels to investigate cases of political violence and misappropriation of public assets during the previous administration. The panels will also address cases of missing persons in the state from 2015 to 2023.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Kano State Governor Sets Up Panels to Probe Misappropriation of Government Assets and Political ViolenceKano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has established two judicial panels to investigate the misappropriation of government assets and cases of political violence in the state. The panels will focus on uncovering those involved in misappropriation of public properties and political violence between 2015 to 2023. The governor is determined to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Abba Yusuf sets up panels to probe political violence, misappropriation during Ganduje's tenureNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Impeachment: Edo chief judge sets up panel to investigate allegations against deputy governorThe chief judge was mandated by the Edo House of Assembly to set up the panel after Philip Shaibu allegedly failed to respond to the notice of impeachment served on him.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Kano governor seeks lawmakers’ nod to create four more ministriesThe four commissioner-nominees, if confirmed by the state lawmakers, will take the number of commissioners in his cabinet to 26. His predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, appointed 21 commissioners

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Kano governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner, reappoints official sacked for threatening judgesMr Yusuf submitted the name of Mustapha Kwankwaso and three other nominees to the state’s assembly on Tuesday for consideration as members of his cabinet.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »