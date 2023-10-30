Kano Assembly approves gov’s N4b loan request to complete hydroelectric plant

Kano State House of Assembly has approved Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf's request to access a loan of N4 billion from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the completion of Tiga and Challawa Hydro-electric power project. The approval followed the adoption of a motion moved by Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP- Dala), at plenary. Hussaini…

Kano State House of Assembly has approved Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s request to access a loan of N4 billion from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the completion of Tiga and Challawa Hydro-electric power project.

A 35 megawatts independent hydroelectricity plant was initiated and awarded in 2014 by former governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the cost of $1.6 million per megawatt (about N14 billion) to an Indian contractor. headtopics.com

In May 2018, Ganduje promised to commission the two independent power plants projects in October same year, a promise that never happened. Meanwhile, in 2022, the state government, under the administration of Ganduje, again disclosed that the multi-billion power plant had been completed and would be commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023. To buttress its assurance, the government said that the plant had commenced pre-trial and would fully transmit power to substations to power streetlights in the metropolis.

