Kaduna signs MoU to use drones to deliver medical supplies to remote communities

FILE: Drones conveying healthcare equipment used to illustrate the story , in its efforts to address the challenges with logistics and the delivery of medical supplies to difficult-to-reach communities in the state.

The company’s drones deliver whole blood, platelets, frozen plasma and cryoprecipitate, along with medical products, including vaccines, infusions and common medical commodities. Such orders are then arranged in a package box with a parachute to safely land at their required destinations.

During NAN’s field visit to the Zipline operations base in Pamgeguwa, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna on Thursday, the company’s Operations Manager (Nigeria), Samuel Noma, said the company’s presence has reduced maternal, infant and young children mortality in hard to reach areas of the state.’ headtopics.com

He said that Zipline also operates in Bayelsa and Cross River, and explained that the company makes deliveries to 291 medical facilities across 12 local government areas of Kaduna State. Also, Mr Jeremiah Duna, the Head of Flight Operations, disclosed that Zipline drones travel at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

Subsequently, during a visit to a health facility at Hayin Gada Nasaru, Pamgeguwa, Kubau Local Government Area, one of the drones was practically seen delivering medical supplies to the facility.

