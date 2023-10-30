Kaduna govt seals Al-Azhar Academy over student’s death

Recently, the Kaduna State government sealed Al-Azhar Academy, but we wrongly identified the name of the school sealed by the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, K SSQAA as “Zaria academy.”KSSQAA, had sealed Al-Azhar Academy, in Zaria, over the the death of a JSS 3 student.

The student, Marwan Sambo, 19, was reported to have died from severe beating and corporal punishments by some teachers, over absenteeism. Recall that in a statement, in Kaduna, the Director-General of KSSQAA, Dr. Usman Abubakar, said the state’s Ministry of Education, representing the state government, alongside the school, had launched a fact-finding mission.

He said their visit to Zaria was to assemble the sequence of events that transpired from the Al-Azhar Academy, where the incident happened, to the victim’s home, to offer condolences and engage with bereaved family and some school mates of the victim. headtopics.com

Abubakar noted that the KSSQAA team visited the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zaria City, where the school principal and the vice-principal were being detained. He said “The fact-finding team then moved to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, where the victim was formally confirmed dead.

“Finally, KSSQAA team visited the graveyard where the victim was “said to had been put to rest, and a fresh-looking grave was observed.” The Director General noted that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, assured the “general public of its firm resolve to ensure conducive learning environment, equity and justice. headtopics.com

Against the backdrop, he urged members of the public to remain calm and law abiding while investigation continued for justice to be served accordingly. “In the interim, guided by the provisions of its Establishment Act (amended 2015), the KSSQAA has closed down Al-Azhar Academy, Zaria and the school premises “remains sealed pending the outcomes of the investigation,” he said

