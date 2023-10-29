Kaduna govt reports 500 GBV cases to national dashboard

“But as of the end of September, Kaduna State is among the leading states in terms of reporting of GBV cases."The Kaduna State Government has reported about 500 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to the National GBV Dashboard, of which, five cases have been prosecuted as at the end of September.

Mr Ladan, who is the programme officer at PBC, explained that the feat was achieved with the support of other development partners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in the GBV space. He described the effort as one of the milestones recorded, explaining that the state was initially behind in terms of the number of cases reported to the national dashboard.

On his part, the Reproductive Health Analyst, UNFPA Kaduna, Elvis Evborein, said GBV was a multisectoral deliverable, with CSOs, government agencies and other partners playing different roles. “This partnership is mainly for prevention, such that people understand that beating women and psychosocial abuse are violations of women’s rights.“We are working to address these negative social norms, correcting the myths and referring GBV survivors to available services. headtopics.com

