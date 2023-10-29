Kaduna Govt reports 500 GBV cases to national dashboard, prosecutes five

Mr Jamilu Ladan, the UNFPA State Sub-Implementing Partner Coordinator at the state’s Planning and Budget Commission (PBC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday. Ladan, who is the Programme Officer at PBC, explained that the feat was achieved with the support of other development partners and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in the GBV space.

On his part, Dr Elvis Evborein, the Reproductive Health Analyst, UNFPA Kaduna, pointed out that GBV was a multisectoral deliverable, with CSOs, government agencies and other partners playing different roles. Evborein said that UNFPA supported the state government to create a GBV Technical Working Group where relevant stakeholders come together to ensure synergy and coordination in the GBV response. The goal, according to him, is to have a common front and be able to achieve the desired goals.

