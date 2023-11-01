Kaduna govt lauds investment in local dairy sector

Pedersen stated that the company is quite optimistic that Nigeria can attain self-sufficiency in milk production provided the right investments and partnerships are made. Also speaking, Commissioner for Agriculture, Kaduna State, Murtala Dabo, noted that the progress recorded at the farm was impressive. Dabo added that with the kind of improved dairy farming practice and technology introduced on the farm, as well as plans for knowledge transfer to local farmers, milk production would be scaled up, thereby helping Nigeria to achieve self-sufficiency.

Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Kaduna State, Patience Fakai, revealed that the project would impact the state’s economy, given that it offers opportunities to train youths and creates job opportunities.

According to him, 1000 local Fulani herdsmen recruited by the state government will be settled at the Damau household milk farm with access to facilities and markets for their products. He disclosed that the planned investment of $20 million by the company for the construction of a milk processing plant on the farm is a great testament to the project’s viability. She stressed that the state government would continue to support the project’s success, adding that N15 billion has been earmarked by Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria to develop infrastructure around the farm.

