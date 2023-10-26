Kaduna Gov Commissions Green Ville L-CNG Plant

At the event, the representative of the governor, Ibrahim Hamza, who is the commissioner for works and infrastructure, said: “In a time marked by volatile fuel prices and currency fluctuations in the global market, Greenville LNG presents a robust solution in the form of LCNG.

“This change is not only embraced but enthusiastically welcomed in Kaduna. It promises to bring not only economic growth but also a revival to various Kaduna-based industries, including textiles, machinery, steel, aluminum, as well as the automotive and oil and gas sectors.

“The provision of a stable power source through the L-CNG gas hub is of paramount importance for these small and medium-sized businesses and industries. Moreover, the development of these hubs is poised to address Kaduna’s pressing need for energy security.“This welcoming change is not limited to businesses alone; it also extends to the transportation sector, where a significant number of Keke riders ply the roads of Kaduna daily. headtopics.com

Declaring the event open, the chief executive officer of Greenville, Lauren Maubre, said LNG and CNG present a cost-effective alternative to conventional fuels, leading to a 15-20 percent reduction in petroleum and gas oil consumption.He said, “One of the most remarkable impacts of Greenville LNG’s efforts is the economic empowerment of approximately two million KEKE NAPEP riders across Nigeria.

“By offering an affordable alternative to conventional fuels, we not only improve the economic well-being of these riders and their families but also mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy changes on the general public,” he said. headtopics.com

Earlier, the state commissioner of police, Musa Yusuf Garba, commissioned a state-of-the art police station at Kakau donated by Greenville LNG Company.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Kaduna Gov, Nwoko, Mshella, Others To Receive Indigenous Awards Amongst the distinguished personalities whose names have been confirmed for the IAN2023 include the governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani; Plateau State Read more ⮕

Energy Accountability: Kaduna Electric Fixes New Meters For Maximum Demand CustomersIn an effort to ensure energy accountability and more accuracy in its billing, Kaduna Electric is currently installing new meters to all Maximum Demand (MD) Read more ⮕

Bandits kill hunter, three others in Birnin GwariSuspected bandits have killed a local hunter and two commercial drivers in the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State. Read more ⮕

Troops neutralise four suspected bandits, arrest 120 others in Plateau, KadunaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Kaduna Club Seeks Collaboration As 2023 Int'l Polo Tourney Gallops Off October 31The new Kaduna Polo Club president, Muhammadu Babangida and the tournament manager, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku have called for media collaboration in effective Read more ⮕

Insecurity: Flights resume operation at Kaduna AirportThe Nation Newspaper Insecurity: Flights resume operation at Kaduna Airport Read more ⮕