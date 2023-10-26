Kaduna Gov Commissions Green Ville L-CNG Plant

At the event, the representative of the governor, Ibrahim Hamza, who is the commissioner for works and infrastructure, said: “In a time marked by volatile fuel prices and currency fluctuations in the global market, Greenville LNG presents a robust solution in the form of LCNG.
“This change is not only embraced but enthusiastically welcomed in Kaduna. It promises to bring not only economic growth but also a revival to various Kaduna-based industries, including textiles, machinery, steel, aluminum, as well as the automotive and oil and gas sectors.
“The provision of a stable power source through the L-CNG gas hub is of paramount importance for these small and medium-sized businesses and industries. Moreover, the development of these hubs is poised to address Kaduna’s pressing need for energy security.“This welcoming change is not limited to businesses alone; it also extends to the transportation sector, where a significant number of Keke riders ply the roads of Kaduna daily. headtopics.com
Declaring the event open, the chief executive officer of Greenville, Lauren Maubre, said LNG and CNG present a cost-effective alternative to conventional fuels, leading to a 15-20 percent reduction in petroleum and gas oil consumption.He said, “One of the most remarkable impacts of Greenville LNG’s efforts is the economic empowerment of approximately two million KEKE NAPEP riders across Nigeria.
“By offering an affordable alternative to conventional fuels, we not only improve the economic well-being of these riders and their families but also mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy changes on the general public,” he said. headtopics.com
Earlier, the state commissioner of police, Musa Yusuf Garba, commissioned a state-of-the art police station at Kakau donated by Greenville LNG Company.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.