Kaduna and Adamawa States Have Highest Number of Applicants in Nigeria Police Force Recruitment

Kaduna and Adamawa states have the highest number of applicants in the ongoing recruitment of constables into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Head of Press and Public Relations, Police Service Commission (PSC), Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja. According to him, Kaduna has the highest number of applicants with 40,272, followed by Adamawa with 36,398.

Bornu was the third with 32,048, followed by Benue with 31,122, then Katsina with 30,202 before Bauchi and Kano with 30,604 and 30,004 respectively. He said Anambra posted the lowest number with 1,664, followed by Ebonyi with 2,132, then Lagos State with 2324 applicants





