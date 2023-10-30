Justice Okoro’s name, tribe and a retired justice

In my novel, My Name is Okoro, that has been studied in universities, including at graduate level, I play on the name Okoro. The lead judge on theis from Akwa Ibom State. In my novel, the name is borne by an Urhobo man who wanders in search of his wife in Biafra, and his name throws up an anxiety of identity.The name reflects our interwoven identity. In Yorubaland, there was a man called Okoro, which means bitter.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Nasarawa Tribunal verdict, a miscarriage of justiceThe Nation Newspaper Nasarawa Tribunal verdict, a miscarriage of justice - Sule's aide Read more ⮕

Rots inside Supreme Court that undermine dispensing justice — Dattijo MuhammadRetired justice of the Supreme Court, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, has accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, of abusing the powers of his office. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court registrar earns 66.7% higher than CJN – Retired Justice, DattijoThe just retired Supreme Court Justice, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, has lamented the poor salary structure of Justices in Nigeria. Muhammad, on Friday in Abuja at a valedictory court session held in his honour, disclosed that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court earns more than the Justices. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Now Has Lowest Number Of Justices In HistoryChief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said the Supreme Court of Nigeria now has the lowest number of justices in its history. Read more ⮕

Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Stop the lies, Bala Usman hits back at AmaechiThe Nation Newspaper Stop the lies, Bala Usman hits back at Amaechi Read more ⮕