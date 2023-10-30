Justice Okoro’s name, tribe and a retired justice

In my novel, My Name is Okoro, that has been studied in universities, including at graduate level, I play on the name Okoro. The lead judge on theis from Akwa Ibom State. In my novel, the name is borne by an Urhobo man who wanders in search of his wife in Biafra, and his name throws up an anxiety of identity.The name reflects our interwoven identity. In Yorubaland, there was a man called Okoro, which means bitter.
Supreme Court Now Has Lowest Number Of Justices In HistoryChief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said the Supreme Court of Nigeria now has the lowest number of justices in its history. Read more ⮕