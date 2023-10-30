Justice Musa Dattijo’s valedictory speech and the value of frank conversations

The frank, candid, and compelling valedictory statement made by retiring justice of the supreme court, Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, last Friday highlights once again the importance of open and honest conversations in the development of society and promotion of good governance.

He accused the CJN of abuse of office and dictatorial practices and noted that with his retirement, the supreme court has been depleted to only 10 members from the maximum number of 21 in 2020. The south-east and north-central are now unrepresented at the court. Dattijo said the CJN is too powerful as he is saddled with too many responsibilities and so he is prone to be corrupt.

He said: “As presently structured, the CJN is Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) which oversees both the appointment and discipline of judges. He is equally Chair of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), the National Judicial Institute (NJI), the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) that appoints Senior Advocates of Nigeria. headtopics.com

“In my considered opinion, the oversight functions of these bodies should not rest on an individual alone. A person with absolute powers, it is said, corrupts easily and absolutely. As Chair of NJC, FJSC, NJI and LPPC, appointments as council, board and committee members are at his pleasure. He neither confers with fellow justices nor seeks their counsel or input on any matter related to these bodies. He has both the final and the only say.

‘’We are in an election season where the Election Tribunals and appellate courts are inundated with all manner of petitions and appeals. The Supreme Court is the final court in the Presidential, Governorship and National Assembly election appeals. Yet, there are only 10 justices left to determine these matters. Constitutionally, each of these appeals requires a panel of seven justices to sit on them. headtopics.com

