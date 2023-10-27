JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Ex-Perm Sec Olaopa As FCSC Chair, Members

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday night, FCSC is one of 14 Federal Executive Bodies into which Section 154 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, Amended) empowers the president to appoint its Chairman and members.

The appointees are Prof. Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of the Commission while Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo will serve as Member representing Adamawa | Gombe | Taraba.Others include; “Dr.

“The President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,” he added. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Tunji Olaopa, 11 others into Federal Civil Service CommissionThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Tunji Olaopa, 11 others into Federal Civil Service Commission Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints Oyebamiji as NIWA MD, Ukeyima as shippers' council CEONigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints resident electoral commissioners for Lagos, Edo, seven statesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints Olaopa as chairman of Civil Service CommissionA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints Olaopa as Chairman, 11 members of Federal Civil Service CommissionPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Prof Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission. The president also announced eleven new members of the commission. Ajuri Ngelale, a presidential spokesperson disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Tinubu Appoints New Federal Civil Service Commission Leadership TeamThe appointment of the members into the Commission is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate. Read more ⮕