There is tight security at the Supreme Court, which is set to deliver judgement on the appeals by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) against the election of President

Though there was no armored personnel carrier (APC) within the Supreme Court complex, there is a heavy presence of armed security operatives. There’s however a security check by a mobile security body scanner mounted at the entrance of the court building that everyone has to pass through.

Being the only security scanner, a little queue builds up as more people arrive at the court building entrance. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje arrived shortly after Mike Ezekhome (SAN) walked through the security body scanner.NBA demands appointment of more Supreme Court Justices headtopics.com

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Advice (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu arrived together while the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike just drove in.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Fast, pray to God to reveal Tinubu’s real certificate – Shehu Sani tells Supreme CourtA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

APC kicks as Supreme Court reserves judgment in Atiku, Obi’s appealThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

– Ex-senator tells Supreme Court judges over conflicting letters on Tinubu’s certificateThe Supreme Court had, on Monday, said there are conflicting letters from Chicago State University (CSU) on Tinubu’s certificate. Read more ⮕

Kogi Election: Supreme Court throws out Smart Adeyemi’s appeal against OdodoThe Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Senator Smart Adeyemi challenging Ododo’s emergence as the APC governorship candidate in Kogi. Read more ⮕

Atiku vs Tinubu: Supreme court raises concern over 'conflicting letters' from CSUNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕