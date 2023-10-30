presidential candidate for the February 25, 2023 election, believes the Supreme Court’s October 26, 2023 ruling, while definitive, left much to be desired.

The former vice president said this at a press briefing on Monday, October 30, at the PDP’s national office in Abuja. He argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s nominee at the time, Bola Tinubu, was ineligible to run in the February 2023 presidential election.He accused the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of facilitating illegality, identity theft, impersonation, certificate fabrication, and perjury.Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period.

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

BREAKING: Atiku to hold press conference on Monday after Supreme Court judgementA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Atiku, Ganduje meet 24 hours after Supreme Court verdict [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Atiku to address national issues MondayA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Atiku to speak on national issues MondayBaring any last minute change in plans, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, with address a world press conference on Monday, 30th October. Atiku's address will border on some crucial national issues. This was disclosed in a statement by the PDP Publicity Office on Saturday. Read more ⮕

After supreme court verdict, Atiku to address 'issues of serious importance' on MondayNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Judgment: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi spark fresh controversyThe Supreme Court judgment upholding the election of President Bola Tinubu has left lawyers divided on whether election cases should be concluded before the swearing-in of elected officials. Read more ⮕