The former Vice President said this at an ongoing briefing on Monday at the PDP’s national office in Abuja.He argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC) nominee at the time, Bola Tinubu, was ineligible to run in the February 2023 presidential election.

He accused the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of facilitating illegality, identity theft, impersonation, certificate fabrication, and perjury.Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

JUST IN: Supreme Court’s verdict leaves much to be desired, Atiku lamentsThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Supreme Court's verdict leaves much to be desired, Atiku laments Read more ⮕

Full speech: What Atiku said after Supreme Court judgementI always ignored the easy but ignoble path and chosen the difficult but dignified path, the path of truth, of morality, of democracy and rule of law. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Atiku Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu As PresidentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Verdict: Atiku to address Nigerians todayA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Atiku, Ganduje meet 24 hours after Supreme Court verdict [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Atiku to address national issues MondayA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕