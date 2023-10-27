JUST IN: Supreme Court Justice Accuses CJN Ariwoola of Abusing Power

A retiring Supreme Court Justice, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, has accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, of abusing the powers of his office.

He said that the judiciary, as presently structured, gave so much power to the CJN, who he said usually makes decisions without consulting other justices. “In my considered opinion, the oversight functions of these bodies should not rest on an individual alone. A person with absolute powers, it is said, corrupts easily and absolutely.”

He said that with his retirement, the North Central zone, which he represented, would no longer have a Justice on the Supreme Court bench. “With the passing of my lord, Hon. Justice Chima Centus Nweze, JSC on 29th July 2023, the South East no longer has any presence at the Supreme Court. My lord, Hon. Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta JSV died on 7th March 2021. There has not been any appointment in his stead for the South East. headtopics.com

“While the South-South and North-East have two serving justices, the North-West and South-West are fully represented with three each. “It is evident that the decision not to fill the vacancies in the court is deliberate. It is all about the absolute powers vested in the office of the CJN and the responsible exercise of same.”

