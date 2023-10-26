JUST IN: Supreme Court begins sitting on presidential judgement

The Supreme Court has begun sitting on the appeals filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.JUST IN: Tight security as Supreme Court set to deliver judgement on presidential pollSupreme Court fixes October 23 for judgment In Kogi APC governorship primaries dispute

The court has elected to first decide the merit of the motion filed by Atiku and the PDP to supply fresh evidence (the documents from Chicago State University) in support of their appeal. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court to Broadcast Judgment on 2023 Presidential Election LiveA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Heightened Security as Supreme Court Gives Verdict on Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against Tinubu [VIDEOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Tight security as Supreme Court set to deliver judgement on presidential pollThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Tight security as Supreme Court set to deliver judgement on presidential poll Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Politicians, senior lawyers at Supreme Court for judgmentThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Politicians, senior lawyers at Supreme Court for judgment Read more ⮕

Supreme Court presidential judgement for live broadcastThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court presidential judgement for live broadcast Read more ⮕