JUST IN: Rivers youth leader arrested over attack on speaker’s home

The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt, the state capital, has taken custody of the chairman and 122 other youths, according to a press statement sent by police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko on Wednesday, confirming the arrest.
The police said Ihunwo led the youths “with intent to commit a felony” and stormed the Speaker’s residence “located at Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where they forcefully gained entrance into the Speaker’s Residence and maliciously damaged the gate of the house”.
Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕