JUST IN: Rivers youth leader arrested over attack on speaker’s home

The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt, the state capital, has taken custody of the chairman and 122 other youths, according to a press statement sent by police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko on Wednesday, confirming the arrest.

The police said Ihunwo led the youths “with intent to commit a felony” and stormed the Speaker’s residence “located at Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where they forcefully gained entrance into the Speaker’s Residence and maliciously damaged the gate of the house”.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Rivers crisis: BoT chair, Wabara sues for peace, says Rivers very important to PDPA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect speakerThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmakers elect speaker

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Assembly: We’ve launched investigation into crisis, says Police CommandThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Assembly: We've launched investigation into crisis, says Police Command

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Impeachment can plunge Rivers into chaos, IYC warnsThe Nation Newspaper Impeachment can plunge Rivers into chaos, IYC warns

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution WikeThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution Wike

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: What you probably didn’t know about Rivers Gov FubaraThe Nation Newspaper What you probably didn’t know about Rivers Gov Fubara

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕