JUST IN: Rivers crisis: Nobody can intimidate me

Recall that a crisis had erupted in Rivers State on Monday, October 30, after an attempt by the Rivers State Assembly, to impeach the incumbent Governor, Siminalayi Fubara. However, Wike while addressing the PDP governors, said he would not be intimidated, noting that impeachment moves were not equivalent to a military coup, but was a provision in the country’s Constitution.

He dismissed rumours of interest in monies belonging to Rivers state, adding that nobody could take away the political structure in the state. He said: “Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the Constitution. I’m not interested in all the rumours, money, this, and that. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish. I just left office how many months ago? And I’m FCT Minister, so which money?“But nobody can take away our political structure. No one.

Wike also appreciated the Governor’s Forum for the courtesy visit and appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the privilege to serve as FCT Minister, while reiterating his support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, thanked Wike for his willingness to resolve issues, noting that the Forum had “waded into the matter”, which showed the importance of Rivers State. He also commended the President for his appointment of Wike as FCT Minister, noting that his antecedents spoke volumes about his ability to lead.

