Just in: Protesters storm N/Assembly, demand sack of Defence Minister

The protesters under the aegis of the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity also accused the defence Minister of links to bandits responsible for the loss of lives and property in northern Nigeria.

Spokesperson for the group of protesters, Danesi Momoh, claimed that the Defence Minister has a lot of explanations to make especially with his recent indictment by a panel set up by the Zamfara State government.

“Your Excellency would recall that many well-meaning Nigerians were vehemently opposed to Matawelle’s appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic following his antecedents as the Governor of Zamfara State.

“Note that Bello Matawalle’s criminal hoarding of all utility vehicles belonging to the Zamfara State Government shortly after exiting power, and the hullabaloo that greeted his unsportsmanlike behaviour portray him as somebody who suffers kleptomania and also a direct enemy of progress and development.

“There are high standards expected of a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They must be persons of unquestionable character and proven integrity. Unfortunately, the glaring revelations by the Zamfara State Government have shown Matawalle to be very deficit in character and lacking in integrity.

“If a barefaced liar like Matawelle is allowed to remain in power as the Minister of Defence or in any other capacity, the funds meant for fighting insecurity and indeed protecting our territorial integrity will not only be embezzled but end up in the hands of bandits and terrorists with no sense of accountability.

