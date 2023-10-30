JUST IN: President Tinubu appoints 7 new aides, deploys them to Ministry of Justice

President Bola Tinubu has appointed seven new aides to the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, where they will work under the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

The rest are Monsurat Gafar, special assistant on coordination and intergovernmental agency relations; Marcus-Obiene Fernández, special assistant on justice sector reforms and ICT/digital and innovative technology; Ahmed Wada, special assistant on special duties; and Tolu Obamuroh, technical adviser on oil and gas, arbitration and international disputes.

Oloyede, since his call to the Nigerian Bar, accumulated legal practice experience from private firms and public institutions. He started his career at the law firm of the erudite legal practitioner Yusuf O. Ali (SAN). headtopics.com

Ms Gafar was, until her appointment, the principal private secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state. Before then, she was assistant secretary to a UK junior minister. Obamuroh is based in Paris, France, where he is an associate in White & Case’s International Arbitration Group. His profile on the website of White & Case describes his practice area to include international commercial and investment arbitration.

