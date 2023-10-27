JUST IN: Presidency lists 7 interventions of the Tinubu administration to boost Nigeria’s economy

The presidency has released seven interventions of the Bola Tinubu administration to boost Nigeria’s economy since May 29, when the government was sworn into office.

Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, made this known in a post on social media. His words: “The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu foregrounds reforming the economy for viability and sustainability, stimulating buoyancy and productivity, and devising pathways for sustainable growth and development.

"These reforms and programmes, and many others, will give a fillip to the economy and bring ease to citizens," Nwabufo added.

