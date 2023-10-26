JUST IN: Politicians, senior lawyers at Supreme Court for judgment

Politicians, mostly party officials, government appointees and senior lawyers are at the Supreme Court preparatory to the court’s delivery of judgment in the dispute over the last presidential election.
Among those in court are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and one of President Bola Tinubu’s children, Seyi.
Others are Acting Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum; factional Chairman Labour Party, Julius Abure; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje and Minister of State Petroleum Resources (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, among others. headtopics.com
Some senior lawyers in court are Chief Chris Uche, SAN, (lead lawyer to Atiku/PDP); Mike Ozekhome, SAN (a member of the Atiku/PDP legal team), Sir Steve Adehi, SAN (lawyer to INEC), among BREAKING: Supreme Court begins hearing with Atiku/PDP’s appeal
Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com