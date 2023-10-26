JUST IN: Police Issues Fresh Warning Ahead of Supreme Court Judgement

The FCT Police Command has issued a warning urging members of the public who may be planning to disrupt the judicial process, wreak havoc or cause mischief to desist from such acts as any attempt or act to disrupt the judicial process or threaten public peace will be met with decisive action.

The FCT Police Command said it has deployed human and material resources across the Federal Capital Territory in preparation for the Supreme Court judgment on the 2023 Presidential Election scheduled for today.The deployment which consists of Intelligence and tactical assets at the Command’s disposal is born out of the need to avert any form of threat to the judicial process.

"The CP calls for vigilance and urged residents to make best use of the police Control room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,"

