JUST IN: PDP Govs Meet With Wike Over Rivers Crisis

Mohammed was at the meeting alongside Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Governor Kefas Agbu (Taraba). The mediation meeting with Wike was agreed upon by the governors after their meeting on Tuesday night.

The Forum had agreed to meet with the FCT minister to reconcile the issues happening between him and his successor in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Part of the agenda of Wednesday’s meeting is also to reconcile the FCT minister with the PDP, as the minister appeared to have been in a cold war with the party since the fallout of the 2023 Convention that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party’s candidate for February 2023 presidential poll.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Fire Breaks Out At Rivers State House Of AssemblyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: FULL TEXT: Atiku’s Speech On Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu As PresidentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Suspected Herdsmen Kill Five Persons In BenueBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Six-Year Single Term, Litigation Before Inauguration, Other Proposals By AtikuBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Fubara: Call Wike To Order, Clark Tells TinubuBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Stop Negative Campaigns Against Gbajabiamila, Tinubu Cautions CriticsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕