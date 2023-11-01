JUST IN: PDP Govs Meet With Wike Over Rivers Crisis

Mohammed was at the meeting alongside Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Governor Kefas Agbu (Taraba). The mediation meeting with Wike was agreed upon by the governors after their meeting on Tuesday night.
The Forum had agreed to meet with the FCT minister to reconcile the issues happening between him and his successor in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Part of the agenda of Wednesday’s meeting is also to reconcile the FCT minister with the PDP, as the minister appeared to have been in a cold war with the party since the fallout of the 2023 Convention that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party’s candidate for February 2023 presidential poll.
