JUST IN: NNPP Reacts to Supreme Court’s Affirmation of Tinubu as President

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, which upheld his election victory on February 25, 2023.

The Lagos State NNPP Secretary, Mr Sheriff Oladejo, in an interview on Friday in Lagos, wished Tinubu a successful tenure in office. Oladejo said that the NNPP, as a political party, did not go to court to challenge the election results but that other political parties had the absolute right to do so if they felt they had genuine grievances.

He noted that all the parties had now exhausted the legal process and that the Supreme Court’s verdict was final. “We hope that from this moment, the president will fully concentrate on the task of governance,” Oladejo said. “As a party, we wish President Bola Tinubu and his party a safe landing in piloting the affairs of our people.” headtopics.com

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the election, and his Labour Party counterpart, Mr Peter Obi.Firefighters, vigilante members injured as massive explosion rocks Kaduna state

