JUST IN: My Rift with Wike will be Resolved – Fubara Assures Rivers People

Fubara spoke on Wednesday when the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, led a military delegation to the Government House in Port Harcourt. “For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on,” the governor said. “We are okay, there is no problem.

“If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal. There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem if there is any problem, but I don’t think there is anything, whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue.”

In his speech, General Musa commended Fubara for his commitment to security and promised the support of the military in maintaining peace and order in the state. “We are here to assure you that the military will continue to support you in your efforts to ensure the security of Rivers State,” Musa said. “We will continue to work with you to ensure that the state remains peaceful and conducive for all residents.”BREAKING: Joe Ajaero Abducted By Imo Governor Uzodinma, Police Commissioner – NLC

