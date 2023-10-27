JUST IN: INEC, NSA Ribadu Meet to Ensure Security for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) met on Friday to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The meeting was held to assess the level of preparedness for the elections, which are scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023. In a statement, INEC said the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) was committed to ensuring that the elections were conducted in a peaceful and secure manner.

The meeting brought together top officials from INEC, security chiefs, and various security agencies to discuss logistical and security challenges. Attendees at the meeting included INEC National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, the Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Chairman Aides, Directors of the Commission, and other staff of the Commission. headtopics.com

INEC said the discussions in the meeting covered a range of critical issues, including voter access to polling stations, transportation and distribution of election materials, and security measures to maintain a peaceful electoral process.

The Commission said these preparations were pivotal to ensuring that the citizens of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States could exercise their democratic rights safely.

