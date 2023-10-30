JUST IN: History will exonerate me, Atiku vows

He said this on Monday, October 30, while addressing the press, days after the Supreme Court judgment affirming Bola Tinubu as duly elected president.

The Nation reported last week that a seven-member panel headed by Justice Inyang Okoro dismissed the appeals by Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. But Atiku said: “At a critical point in my political life, I always chose the path of truth, morality, and rule of law. History will vindicate me.“When I joined politics, the critical challenge was kicking the military out of power so that civilian governance could be restored in Nigeria.“It later became a defining struggle and as one of the leaders of that struggle, I was targeted for elimination. Nine policemen guarding my house in Kaduna were murdered in an attempt to assassinate me.

Speaking further on why he filed a lawsuit against Tinubu on his academic credentials, the former Vice President said: “It is not about me, it is about our country, Nigeria and the future. It is about the kind of society we want to leave for the next generation and what kind of example we want to set for our children. It is about the reputation of Nigeria and Nigerians in the eyes of the world.” headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

UPDATED: Atiku fails to congratulate Tinubu, says history will vindicate himThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Atiku fails to congratulate Tinubu, says history will vindicate him Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Atiku addresses media on MondayThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Atiku addresses media on Monday Read more ⮕

FULL TEXT: Atiku’s speech on Presidential Election Petition JudgementThe Nation Newspaper FULL TEXT: Atiku's speech on Presidential Election Petition Judgement Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Supreme Court’s verdict leaves much to be desired, Atiku lamentsThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Supreme Court's verdict leaves much to be desired, Atiku laments Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Supreme Court’s decision leaves much to desire, says AtikuThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Supreme Court's decision leaves much to desire, says Atiku Read more ⮕

BREAKING: I won’t go away, says AtikuThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: I won't go away, says Atiku Read more ⮕