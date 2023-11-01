JUST IN: Gov Adeleke intervenes after EFCC’s arrest of 69 OAU students

The governor directed Osun state’s Attorney General to collaborate with the school administration, Student Union leadership, and the EFCC to resolve the issue. The governor made this known while reacting to a social media post from a user named JỌJÚADÉ, who said the EFCC operatives abducted the students, including fresh graduates, in the early hours of the morning.

The user had tagged Governor Adeleke, implying a failure in the security promises made by his government. Responding, Governor Adeleke assured that students’ rights will be safeguarded and due process will be strictly followed.”I have instructed the state’s Attorney General to work with the school administration, leadership of the Student Union, and the EFCC to safeguard the rights of the students and ensure that due process is meticulously adhered to. I will continue to keep a close watch.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Osun: PDP fires back at group over threats to drag Adeleke to anti-graft agenciesThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Osun State has called the bluff of a group, The Osun Masterminds, TOM, over its threat to drag the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to the anti-graft agencies over the recently unveiled multi-billion naira infrastructural development plan.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: [BREAKING] Fubara, Adeleke, Obaseki, others meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Fintiri, other PDP Govs arrive for emergency meeting in AbujaThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Fintiri, other PDP Govs arrive for emergency meeting in Abuja

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Group drags Adeleke, PS to ICPC over alleged violation of procurement actA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Dissolve council caretaker chairmen appointed by Adeleke, APC urges courtThe Nation Newspaper Dissolve council caretaker chairmen appointed by Adeleke, APC urges court

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: APC Sues Adeleke, OSIEC Over Council Chairmen AppointmentOsun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dragged Governor Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Electoral Commission to an Osun State High Court

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕