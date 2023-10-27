JUST IN: Former CBN deputy governor gets international appointment

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Africa Private Sector Summit, APSS.

Announcing Moghalu’s appointment, Judson Wendell Addy, founder and outgoing chairman of APSS, said Moghalu’s “international leadership experience, credibility, and networks will help advance the goals of APSS.”

He said the objective is “to strengthen the private sector in African countries, attract increased business investment to the continent, and make strong contributions to enable the private sector to actively drive implementation of the Regional Economic Communities and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement protocols in collaboration with the Pan Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Africa Busines Council and other stakeholders. headtopics.com

Accepting his appointment, Moghalu said he is honoured to have been invited to chair the Board of APSS. He promised to “work hard with African companies and other stakeholders, including governments and international organizations, to advance the critical role of the private sector in the structural transformation of African economies.”

APSS is a pan-African, private sector-led non-profit organization that promotes trade and investment in Africa with headquarters in Accra, Ghana.JUST IN: Presidency lists 7 interventions of the Tinubu administration to boost Nigeria’s economy headtopics.com

Read more:

NigeriaNewsdesk »

BREAKING: Former CBN Governor Emefiele picked up by EFCC after being released by DSS [DETAILS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rejects Atiku’s Application to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal, Affirms Tinubu’s VictoryA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court to Atiku: “We can’t go back to the dark old days”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court throws out Obi’s case against Tinubu’s electionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Moment NSA Ribadu, Gbajabiamila, Seyi Tinubu Laughed at Obi’s Appeal Dismissal at Supreme Court [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕