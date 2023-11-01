JUST IN: Fani-Kayode asks FG to depot Islamic cleric who referred to NAF as ‘Muslim Air Force’

Fani-Kayode vehemently denounced Naik’s presence in Nigeria, labelling the preacher as a divisive figure aiming to sow discord and religious tension within the country. The former minister accused Naik of possessing an evil and extremist agenda, urging the government to take swift action by deporting him and barring any future entry into Nigeria.

Naik, known for his controversial speeches and teachings, has faced accusations of spreading inflammatory ideologies and has been banned from entering several countries due to alleged connections with extremist views.

Naik, an Indian Islamic public orator who focuses on comparative religion, had referred to the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service as ‘ Air Force and Immigration Muslims.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, confirmed as substantive IGPA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Boko Haram kills Chief Imam, sets Islamic books ablaze in BornoA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Police To Launch Special Intervention Squad In 10 StatesActing inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has vowed to combat violent crimes and restore peace to promote economic growth and prosperity in

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Police Council confirms Egbetokun substantive IGPThe National Police Service Council has confirmed the former acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as the substantive IGP and Head of the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Niger Delta Leaders Say Wike Not Political Orphan, Warn GumiLeaders of the Niger Delta have warned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi to stop attacking minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Court dissolves housewife’s 6-year ‘loveless’ marriageAn Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday, dissolved a six-year-old marriage between Hafsat Jimoh and her husband, Abubakar Momoh. The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Jimoh’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love and care.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕