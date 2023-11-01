JUST IN: Ex-NFF President Amaju Pinnick Sues Davido for N2.3 Billion Breach of Contract

In the suit filed before a high court in Effurun, Delta State, Pinnick, who is currently an executive of the world football governing body, FIFA, is seeking damages of N2 billion, N30 million for the cost of filing the suit, and legal and professional fees of N150 million.
Pinnick alleges that Davido failed to show up at the 19th edition of the Warri Again Concert in Delta State despite receiving $94,600 to perform. He also claims that a chartered plane was booked to convey Davido to Warri at a cost of $18,000.
In his reaction to the allegations, Davido had vowed not to refund the money and assured his Warri fans of a performance soon. He also accused Pinnick of crushing the dreams of Nigerian footballers. He wrote on Instagram: “If I’m returning any money I will return it to any football charity organization. In fact, I will double it. Mr Dream Crusher, imagine how many Nigerian footballers have had their dreams crushed because person one lives for Ikoyi by force.”
However, the organisers of the concert, Brownhill Investments Company Limited, have now filed a lawsuit against Davido Music Worldwide (DWM) Limited, seeking damages of N2.3 billion. In the suit, Brownhill Investments alleges that Davido’s breach of contract caused significant financial losses.
