JUST IN: Ex-NFF President Amaju Pinnick Sues Davido for N2.3 Billion Breach of Contract

In the suit filed before a high court in Effurun, Delta State, Pinnick, who is currently an executive of the world football governing body, FIFA, is seeking damages of N2 billion, N30 million for the cost of filing the suit, and legal and professional fees of N150 million.

Pinnick alleges that Davido failed to show up at the 19th edition of the Warri Again Concert in Delta State despite receiving $94,600 to perform. He also claims that a chartered plane was booked to convey Davido to Warri at a cost of $18,000.

In his reaction to the allegations, Davido had vowed not to refund the money and assured his Warri fans of a performance soon. He also accused Pinnick of crushing the dreams of Nigerian footballers. He wrote on Instagram: “If I’m returning any money I will return it to any football charity organization. In fact, I will double it. Mr Dream Crusher, imagine how many Nigerian footballers have had their dreams crushed because person one lives for Ikoyi by force.”

However, the organisers of the concert, Brownhill Investments Company Limited, have now filed a lawsuit against Davido Music Worldwide (DWM) Limited, seeking damages of N2.3 billion. In the suit, Brownhill Investments alleges that Davido’s breach of contract caused significant financial losses.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Gusau canvasses constructive criticisms for NFFThe Nation Newspaper Gusau canvasses constructive criticisms for NFF

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: We can’t afford to miss another Olympics ticket, NFF tells FalconsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: NFF Tasks Super Falcons On Paris 2024 OlympicThe Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) charged the Super Falcons to work as a team and bring their A-game to Tuesday’s 2024 Olympics second round, second leg

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: I have not been contacted by Peseiro, NFF — Montpellier star, AkorJerome Akor has said he has not been contacted by Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro despite his impressive displays for Ligue 1 club, Montpellier. The 23-year-old arrived in Montpellier from the Norwegian club Lillestrom in the summer. The striker has, however, caught the eye with his impressive displays for La Paillade.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Delta concert: Pinnick sues Davido for N2.3bn, demands 4-day public apologyThe former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick, has sued famous Afrobeat singer, Davido over an alleged breach of agreement. DAILY POST reports that Pinnick had on October 7, 2023, called out Davido over his failure to show up at the 19th edition of Warri Again Concert in Delta State.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: President woos Belgian, Norwegian investorsThe Nation Newspaper President woos Belgian, Norwegian investors

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕