JUST IN: EFCC bans sting operations at night after arrest of OAU students sparked outrage

He said the directive, announced by the Commission’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, comes in response to the recent arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, Osun state, by operatives of the Ibadan zonal command.

The action of the EFCC operatives sparked outrage across the country with the hashtag #FreeOAUStudents trending on social media. The statement noted that following the decision, several students apprehended have been released after undergoing due profiling.”The commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law in the exercise of its mandate,” the statement added.17 youths killed by Boko Haram in Yobe for failing to pay their tax to terrorist group

