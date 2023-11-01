JUST IN: Court restrains Rivers Assembly from impeaching Gov Fubara

Governor Sim Fubara filed the application ex parte earlier on Wednesday through his attorney, Damian Okoro (SAN). Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi were also served the restraining order.Following a lawsuit filed against the defendants, Presiding Judge Justice Ben Whyte issued an order directing the parties to maintain the status quo while the move on notice was decided. The motion on notice was then postponed until November 14, 2023.

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Court Restrains Rivers Assembly From Impeaching FubaraDeputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi were also served the restraining order.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Court Restrains Rivers State Assembly From Impeaching Governor Fubara [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Rivers crisis: We stand with Wike, Rivers elders declareRivers state elders on Wednesday weighed into the political situation in the state, and affirmed their support for the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, while urging the state Government, Sim Fubara to take immediate steps to correct the false narratives against the minister to give room for reconciliation.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Bode George reacts to Rivers Assembly crisisChieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has urged all warring parties in Rivers to calm down and walk the part of honour.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Rivers Assembly: Dont allow crisis escalate beyond control – Jack-Rich warn political gladiatorsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Police arraign 122 youths on five charges bordering on riot, unlawful assembly in RiversA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕