JUST IN: Bishop Oyedepo’s Son Isaac Breaks Silence on ‘Leaving Living Faith Church’

Isaac has now come out to say that he hasn’t resigned from his father’s church, Living Faith Worldwide. Isaac, in a statement, said he is still a member of Living Faith Church Worldwide and that the relationship between him, his family and his father was still very intact.

He has warned the media not to publish anything about him without his consent, saying it amounted to a breach of his privacy. “It is worthy of note that no external statements have been authorized or verified by me. I must state that there are no complications in my relationship with my beloved family, and my beloved dad (Bishop David Oyedepo), who have stood by and supported me over the years; nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel international).

“I remain a steadfast member of Living Faith Church, dedicated to service in the Body of Christ,” he said. Isaac added: “I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me, or from any of my social medic platforms, with extreme caution.

“There should be no further publication (s) on social media, electronic or print media, about any severance of my relationship with the Living Faith Church, or my family, without my express authorization, as it may be considered a breach to my privacy. Thank you so much for understanding.”

