JUST IN: Anxiety as EFCC reportedly arrest scores of OAU students

An eyewitness named Favour told our correspondent that the operatives who were wearing EFCC jackets arrived at the hostel in white unregistered buses for the raid. She said: “They invaded the hostel at Oduduwa estate, they were hitting the doors, directing and shouting for occupants to come out of their rooms. They did not hesitate, they slapped students who attempted to argue with them.“The operatives were brutal during the operation, what saved me was because I am a female, they arrested virtually all the male students. They file them into empty white buses they brought for the operation.

“I made a short video of the operation. It was a terrible invasion, we even thought they were armed robbers not until we saw the jacket they were wearing.” She added: “I learnt that they have reported to the Acting Chief Security Officer of the Institution who confirmed that they are EFCC operatives.”

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abiodun Olarewaju, when contacted, did not respond to calls placed to his phone and refused to respond to a text seeking a reaction over the matter.

