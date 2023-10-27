JUST IN: Another Nigerian sprinter banned for doping

Nwokocha, who won gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, tested positive for Ostarine and Ligandrol, two anabolic agents, in a sample collected on 3 August 2022.
The AIU said that Nwokocha has admitted to the doping violation and has accepted the sanction of a three-year ban. Her results from 3 August 2022 to 2 September 2022 have been disqualified, including her gold medal from the Commonwealth Games.The statement issued by the AIU on Friday read in part: “The AIU, the Athlete and the World Anti-Doping Agency (“the Parties”) subsequently entered into a Case Resolution Agreement in accordance with Rule 10.8.2 ADR pursuant to which the Athlete acknowledges that she has been found to have committed ADRVs under Rule 2.1 and Rule 2.
The AIU has banned Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha (Nigeria) for 3 years, from 3 August 2022, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol). DQ results since 3 August 2022.“The Athlete agrees to be sanctioned with a period of Ineligibility of three (3) years; the Parties agree that taking into consideration the criteria in Rule 10.8.2 of the ADR, the period of Ineligibility shall commence on the date of Sample collection, i.e., 3 August 2022. headtopics.com
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. headtopics.com