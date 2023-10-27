Judiciary withstood pressure, intimidation, says Tinubu on s'court victory

President Bola Tinubu says the judiciary demonstrated a high degree of professionalism in the challenge of his election.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, and of the Labour Party (LP), had challenged the outcome of the February 25 poll and Tinubu’s affirmation as winner by the petitions tribunal.of the petitioners and upheld Tinubu’s election.

In a unanimous verdict, the court held that the appeals filed by Abubakar and Obi lacked merit and were “frivolous”.Reacting to the verdict of the apex court, Tinubu said the judgment has laid the “agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 presidential election” to rest. headtopics.com

“I want to reiterate that my faith in our nation’s judiciary has never been shaken, not even for a moment, because I know that our hallowed courts of law will not fail to administer justice to all Nigerians in all matters and at all times,” the president said in a statement.

“Despite the fusillade of pressure and attempts at intimidation by some political actors, the judiciary demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to upholding the rule of law for the upliftment and defence of humanity. headtopics.com

"Despite the fusillade of pressure and attempts at intimidation by some political actors, the judiciary demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to upholding the rule of law for the upliftment and defence of humanity.

"Our Renewed Hope agenda for a greater and prosperous Nigeria has further gained momentum and I will continue to work from morning to night, every single day, to build a country that meets our collective yearnings and aspirations."

