'Judiciary is reliable' -- Opeyemi Bamidele lauds s'court verdict on Tinubu’s election

Bamidele said this in reaction to the verdict of the supreme court that upheldAtiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi, standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), had challenged Tinubu’s victory.Advertisement

“The judiciary is one of the most consistent, dependable and reliable democratic institutions that still stands for and with the oppressed in this federation,” the Ekiti senator said. “It is therefore amoral and immoral for any political actor or party to subject the judiciary to media trial rather than abiding by the rule of law.

“Judiciary has never been vilified in the recent history of this federation by petitioners who at different times benefited tremendously from the independence and neutrality of the judiciary.“It is therefore unfair and uncalled for to paint the judiciary, the only source of hope for the oppressed, black in the eyes of the whole world. headtopics.com

“This does not harm the judiciary alone, but also portrays all of us, Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, badly before the eyes of the whole world.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Read more:

thecableng »

How to tackle insecurity, economic problems, by BamideleThe Nation Newspaper How to tackle insecurity, economic problems, by Bamidele Read more ⮕

‘Our Nation’s Judiciary Has Never Been Shaken,’ Tinubu Hails Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

S’Court Verdict: The Executive Has Hijacked The Judiciary, Legislature, Says LPAccording to Abure, what has happened from the day of the 2023 presidential election to now shows that the nation is sliding towards dictatorship. Read more ⮕

Judiciary withstood pressure, intimidation, says Tinubu on s'court victoryNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

My faith in Nigeria’s judiciary was never shakenPresident Bola Tinubu has commended the verdict of the Supreme Court upholding his victory as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, saying he was confident that the judiciary will serve justice. Read more ⮕

P&ID: Protect Our Value System, Obi Challenges Nigerian JudiciaryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕