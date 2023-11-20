Judgements sacking Kano, Plateau govs should be reviewed – Falana

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, said the judgements of the appellate court sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State should be reviewed.





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Falana faults Kano tribunal verdict, demands justiceA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Falana faults Kano guber tribunal judgement, says judges punished voters for errors by INECNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80,08 Read more »

NBS: Plateau, Kano, Abia paid highest for petrol in April 2021Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80,08 Read more »

Court of Appeal Sacks Plateau State GovernorThe Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Sunday sacked the governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, ruling that he was not validly nominated and sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the gubernatorial election.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Court of Appeal nullifies Plateau State Governor's electionThe Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, stating that he was not validly nominated and sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court ordered the withdrawal of his Certificate of Return and the swearing-in of the candidate with the second majority lawful votes.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

NNPP Rejects Appeal Court Judgement on Kano State GovernorThe New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has rejected the Appeal Court Judgement sacking Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir, describing it as a miscarriage of justice.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »